× Tracking Monday storm chances; heat and humidity surge this week

A line of storms, producing damaging winds, swept central Indiana this afternoon. That line has exited the state, however, it left behind plenty of damage. Numerous reports of trees down, power outages and structural damage were brought on by the passing of these storms.

A few more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger around for the rest of the evening hours, however, the severe weather threat has diminished for the night. Main concerns with any storms that do develop now will be flash flooding. With grounds already saturated from a week of heavy rain, it won’t take much to initiate flooding.

Off and on showers and thunderstorms will take us through the start of the work week. There will be a lot of dry hours on Monday too. However, a few strong/severe storms will be possible on Monday afternoon/evening as a cold front slides across the state. This will be another day to stay weather aware and check back with us frequently for updates.

Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week. High pressure moves in and we’ll see lot of sunshine and less humid conditions. However, temperatures and humidity will rise quickly this week. Expect oppressive humidity levels as early as Wednesday and temperatures near 90 by late week. We are tracking a few chances for rain and storms this week but there will be many dry hours in between, as well.