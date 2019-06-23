× Triple shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Three people were shot late Saturday night. The incident happened on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of South Warman Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a person shot shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Responding officers located at least three victims. EMS personnel transported all three to nearby hospitals for treatment. All three victims sustained critical injuries. One of the victims has been pronounced dead.

The names or identity of the victims has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.