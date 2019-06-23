× Woman abducted in Tippecanoe County after car breaks down

LAFAYETTE, IND. — A woman was abducted Saturday after her car had a flat tire driving in the east central part of Tippecanoe County.

911 operators received a call at approximately 5:00 p.m. from a woman who said that a man was holding her against her will. She apparently was able to get away from the man who took her to a different location from where he abducted her.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Indiana State Police, Lafayette Police, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources immediately began a search to locate the male suspect. Police used a helicopter and drones to try and locate the suspect but no arrests were made.

Police say they have identified the suspect as Paul Etter of Tippecanoe County and say he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Etter is asked to call police or contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321.

This is a developing story.