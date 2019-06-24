4-vehicle crash on Indy’s near southwest side takes woman’s life

(Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a crash on the city’s near southwest side has resulted in the death of a woman.

A little after 6 p.m., police say they responded to the call of a crash at West Raymond Street and South Harding Street.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash — two cars and two trucks — according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the impact.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. An officer described the crash as “very dynamic.”

At around 7:30 p.m., police said it would take at least another hour before the intersection could be reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

