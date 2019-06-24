× 70-year-old seriously injured after losing control of truck on I-465, going airborne

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured Monday when he lost control of his truck on eastbound I-465.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the man’s truck then hit a guardrail, went airborne and landed on an embankment at Keystone Ave.

According to IFD, loose rocks made it difficult to stabilize the vehicle, so crews could extricate the victims.

After about 35 minutes, IFD says the truck was stabilized, crews got the victim out and he was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.