A few showers and storms tonight, but significant pattern change to bring drier days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCATTERED STORMS

A few showers and a thunderstorm or two will pass the area before a cold front reaches the state later tonight. The front, late day is in eastern Illinois and after it sweeps the state, a refreshing change is coming our way.

Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm will be possible up to 10 p.m. and then the rain threat will diminish. Winds will remain breezy and from the west-southwest but drier air will allow the temperatures to fall to much cooler levels by sunrise. Some outlying areas could reach the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

DRY DAYS?

The wettest June in nine years and fifth wettest on record to date will finally surrender more dry time for the closing week of the month. A significant pattern change is in the works for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend.

Upper-level winds are changing and a building bubble of hot air will push the jet stream north starting this week. As the main steering winds shift north, there will be a better chance of extended spells of drier days coming our way. The shift means no fronts will linger or hang around to provide scattered storms to form or to guide low pressures along. The seemingly endless parade of showers and thunderstorms will decrease as the jet stream shifts north.

Starting Tuesday, the daily rainfall threat lowers considerably with only small chances again mid-week and later this weekend. I would like to remove the threat all together but we are not quite there just yet. It will be noticeably less active and it will be notably drier for the next six to nine days. There could be a shift again just before the 4th of July - we will be monitoring trends.