Brown County State Park to partially reopen

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Brown County State Park is partially reopening Monday and Tuesday after being closed for a week. Visitors will only be able to sightsee, fish, and have a picnic.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the heavy rainfall over the last week caused a lack of usable water. The Ogle Lake is the park’s main source of water, and the heavy rains made it muddy.

If you plan to visit the park, you’ll need to bring your own drinking water, and you will only be able to use the vault toilets around the park. Mountain bike and horse trails are still closed because of flooding.

The DNR will determine when to fully re-open the park as the week progresses. They will evaluate lake conditions and rainfall and test the drinking water.