Coolest of the week with additional rain and storms this afternoon

Plenty of sunshine to greet us this morning at 6:18 am, while temperatures remain mild and muggy. Clouds will begin to increase through the day and spotty showers will begin to sneak back in for the afternoon. It appears severe weather chances will be low and mainly for eastern Indiana and through the state of Ohio. Today will also bring us the coolest day of the week, as heat and humidity will begin to build in over the next few days.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, dry weather and a slight pullback in humidity! Still a warm day and more typical of late June.

Heat and humidity start to come back by midweek, as things become more uncomfortable. With the higher humidity and dew points…a possible storm may fire by late afternoon in the peak heating of the day. These storm chances will be extremely isolated, while the heat will be the bigger story.