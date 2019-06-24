× Grant County man wanted for alleged child molestation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for child molestation.

Police say Carnelius Williams, 19, faces charges of strangulation and three counts of child molestation.

Williams is approximately 6’1″ and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Williams or his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.