iCanConnect connecting the deaf-blind with life-enhancing equipment

Posted 7:09 AM, June 24, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — The world can be especially challenging for people who are both visually and hearing-impaired.
There is a program that offers free equipment like braille keyboards and tele-braille phones for people with dual vision and hearing loss.

Brian Norton is the project director for INDATA, Indiana’s sole provider of iCanConnect – the National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program. He stopped by Fox59 to talk about iCanConnect and how it empowers the deaf-blind.

You can watch the video to see how the technology in equipment for the deaf-blind has changed over the years.

If you either want to donate an item or check out some equipment, click here.

