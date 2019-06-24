IFD, IMPD investigate suspected arson near University of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are actively investigating a case of suspected arson near the University of Indianapolis.

According to officials, IFD was dispatched to the 1600 block of Lawrence Ave around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 23 and located a car with the engine compartment on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the homeowner and his girlfriend showed firefighters several additional areas around the residence that looked like unsuccessful, attempted points of ignition.

Firefighters were also told that a “Good Samaritan” alerted them to the fire, but was gone by the time IFD arrived.

The homeowner told FOX59 that there were five people inside the residence early Sunday morning.

According to the homeowner, the suspect used lawn furniture seat covers to start a fire and lawn chairs were piled with a tarp in the front of the yard, allegedly used to trap people inside the front and back doors of the house.

IFD/IMPD investigators were alerted and arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say they are aware of a social media post which includes a Ring doorbell video showing a person if interest.

The case is under active investigation and officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.