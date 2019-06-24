Important safety tips to avoid fireworks injuries this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fourth of July is next week, and you’ll probably encounter fireworks!

Eskenazi Health and Indy EMS want to remind everyone to use fireworks safely.

They say the best advice they can give is to leave it to the professionals.

But if you choose to do it yourself, light them one at a time, move away quickly, and keep a bucket of water or hose near you.

They also say never take fireworks apart or modify them.

“So if a burn injury happens, you immediately want to stop the burning process whether that be stop, drop, and roll, and/or cool the area with a cool compress or cool water,” said Kari Gabehart, Nursing director at Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health.

More than 8,000 fireworks-related injuries occur every year. Most injuries involve the hands, feet, and face.