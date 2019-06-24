Indianapolis fire crews rescue woman trapped in silo for a week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is alive and well after she says she was trapped in a 30-foot silo for a week.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says construction workers were replacing the silo in the 7000 block of East 86th Street when they found the28-year-old woman.

She says she’s homeless, and she was looking for shelter. She climbed the outside ladder to get inside, and she fell to the bottom.

Crews say she didn’t have any visible signs of injury, but medics transported her to the hospital to be checked out.

