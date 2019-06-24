× Marion man arrested for robbing 73-year-old outside CVS

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department says they have arrested a man for robbing an elderly man outside a CVS Pharmacy store.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Marion police say they were called to the CVS at 415 W. 3rd Street for a robbery in progress.

There they found a 73-year-old Marion man who told police he was walking up to the CVS when an unknown man approached him and asked for money. The elderly man said he took out his money to give a couple dollars to the man, but the man, later identified as 36-year-old Bryan Colburn, of Marion, grabbed the money and a struggle ensued. Colburn then pushed the elderly man to the ground and fled the area with the money. The elderly man suffered minor abrasions to his elbows and knees, according to authorities.

Police say witnesses provided them with a physical description of Colburn and the direction in which he fled.

Colburn was found in the 300 block of E. Swayzee Street. Police say his clothes matched the description given by witnesses. Colburn was taken to the Marion Police Department and admitted to taking the money, according to officials.

All of the elderly man’s money was returned.

Colburn was then taken to the Grant County Jail without incident and is facing a felony charge of robbery with bodily injury.