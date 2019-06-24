New Children’s Museum exhibit gives kids a taste of Greece

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Take the whole family on a summer vacation to Greece without leaving the country. Take Me There: Greece is the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, and Sherman went to check it out.
