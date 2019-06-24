× Rescheduled ramp closures in Boone County begins Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the reschedule of upcoming ramp closures on I-65 beginning on or after Wednesday, June 26 in Boone County.

The reschedule comes after the contractor was rained out over the past weekend.

Here is the new schedule for resurfacing the ramps, weather permitting:

I-65 southbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway Wednesday, June 26 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-65 northbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway Wednesday, June 26 from 7 p.m. to

1 a.m. on June 27

1 a.m. on June 27 I-65 northbound exit ramp to Albert S. White Dr. Thursday, June 27 from 6 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. on June 28.

I-65 northbound exit ramp to State Road 267 Friday, June 28 from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

State Road 267 on ramp to northbound I-65 Friday, June 28 from 8 p.m. to June 29 at 4 a.m.

The project is scheduled for completion at the end of August.

