Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on Indy’s near southwest side

Posted 7:46 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, June 25, 2019

(Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman died in a four-vehicle crash on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at West Raymond Street and South Harding Street. Police say it involved two cars and two trucks.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

An officer described the crash as “very dynamic,” and they’re investigating the cause.

Police closed the intersection for several hours, but it is back open.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.