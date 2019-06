× 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after being shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police say they were called to the 1800 block of Winfield Avenue in response to a person shot.

This is a developing story.

IMPD says there are two scenes to this fatal shooting in Winfield Drive on Indy’s near northwest side. We know one person is dead. A public information officer is on the way. pic.twitter.com/fPNDstXhRf — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) June 26, 2019

We do not know who this victim is yet, but many people are gathering together, hugging and crying. pic.twitter.com/8FC6tbsD2Z — Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) June 26, 2019