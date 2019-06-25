2 charged in animal fighting investigation in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested on animal fighting charges after a search warrant was executed at his Owen County home.

An investigation began after officers received anonymous tips regarding game fowl being raised and used for the purpose of animal fighting contests.

On June 20, detectives and deputies from the Owen County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffery R. Pierce and Kristen M. Hammond. During the search, officers found several roosters, chickens and chicks that had physical features consistent with cockfighting, according to the Humane Society of Owen County.

Officers also reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the course of their search.

Pierce and Hammon were then taken to the Owen County Security Center without incident.

Pierce has been preliminary charged with purchase or possessing animals for fighting contest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Hammond was also preliminary charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

The Humane Society says they seized six roosters, seven hens and 47 chicks. Four dead chickens were also found on the property. All birds seized will be kept by the Humane Society until further order from the court.