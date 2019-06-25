Be Our Guest at Sugarfire Smoke House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reinventing Barbecue Every. Single. Day. We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Chef Mike Johnson has studied with Myron Mixon, cooked under Emeril Lagasse and Charlie Trotter, and has overseen the creation of six other restaurants. Sugarfire has won so many awards it’s hard to keep track. We were named Best Barbecue by the Travel Channel, St. Louis Magazine, Feast Magazine, and we’ve won awards at the Memphis in May World Barbecue Championships. We’ve been featured on Pitmasters, Beat Bobby Flay, and Burgers, Brew, and Que. Both The New York Times and Snoop Dogg have complimented our food. We really like that combination.