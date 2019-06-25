Caregivers at IU Health help patient with cystic fibrosis tie the knot in ICU

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Caregivers at IU Health University Hospital pulled together to help a patient with cystic fibrosis (CF) get married in the ICU on Tuesday.

The hospital says Anna Gonzales, 30, and her fiancé, Justin Middleton, decided to tie the knot because Anna is very sick.

The couple has been together for three years and engaged for two. They spend much of their time in and out of the hospital.

After learning of the impending nuptials, nurses and social workers at the hospital got to work to make sure it was special day for the bride and groom.

Social worker Ruth Miller spent the weekend creating a beautiful wedding gown and veil that would fit over Anna’s lines without disruption. Nurses gave Anna a manicure and fixed her hair for the occasion. Others handled decorations, cake, punch and more.

CF is a genetic disorder that causes extreme damage to the lungs and other organs. CF is rare, with only 200,000 cases per year in the US. The average life expectancy is 37 years. There is currently no cure.