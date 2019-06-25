× Chef Rob shares recipe for National Catfish Day

Ingredients

1 ½ cup cornmeal 1 Tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 Teaspoons onion powder ½ -1 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon white or black pepper 2 teaspoons salt adjust to taste

1 ½ cup buttermilk 4 x 6-ounce catfish fillets

Spicy Tartar Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon finely diced onion

½ 1 teaspoon mustard sauce 3 tablespoons hot pepper relish

1 tablespoon granulated garlic Dash hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat a deep-fryer to 375 degrees, or in a large sauce pan pour vegetable oil about one-third.

In a large bowl mix together, cornmeal, garlic, onion powder, cayenne, salt and pepper.

If fish fillet too large cut into smaller pieces.

Dip each piece in buttermilk and lightly dip into the seasoned corn meal mixture.

Deep fry the fish in the fryer or saucepan a few pieces at a time, moving them around so they don’t stick. Fry until brown and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes or more depending on the size.

Remove from the fryer with a slotted spoon and place on a cookie rack to ensure crispness. Repeat with the remaining fillets and season the fish with lemon juice. Serve with spicy tartar sauce.

Spicy Tartar Sauce

In a serving bowl combine mayonnaise, garlic, hot pepper relish, onions, mustard, dash hot sauce, salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and let the flavors mellow in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.

Recipe Notes

For the best possible results, start by making sure that your fish is absolutely fresh.

Overcrowding your cast iron or deep- fryer will lower the oil’s temperature, which can result in soggy fish. So stick with a few pieces at a time.

For crispiest results, use a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven. They retain heat better.

Before frying the temperature should be around 375 degrees to ensure that the batter reacts and creates a barrier between the oil and the food. If your oil’s temperature it too low, the food will soak up oil.

Once you remove the fish out of the fryer, place them on a metal cooling rack above a sheet pan. It prevents it from getting soggy.