FBI actively looking for more minorities to join the agency

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is having an issue with diversity in the organization and it wants to change that.

Currently, the FBI has about a 20 percent diversity rate in Indianapolis. They say they're focused now more than ever to change it and bring in more applicants.

The agency says from 2017 to 2018, they received around 12,000 applications. That’s down from the 50,000 it typically receives.

The FBI's special agent in charge in Indianapolis, Grant Mendenhall, says being a great agent all starts will the soft skills.

"Our ability to interact with the public is greatly enhanced by having diversity in our ranks. Being able to relate to the public and be able to have a dialogue with the public and are private sector partners," Grant Mendenhall said.

He believes that skill set starts to build through diversity in the organization.

"Having people from all walks of life or educational backgrounds, different cultural backgrounds, makes us a better a better organization," Mendenhall said.

The FBI has had accountants, lawyers and even pre-school teachers become agents.

"Once you come into the organization and realize the caliber of people are surrounded by every day that is really motivating," Mendenhall said.

On August 22, the FBI here in Indianapolis is hosting a "Diversity Agent Recruiting" event. To learn more about the event, click here.