Girl Scout killed, 3 other campers seriously injured by fallen tree at Camp Koch

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A young Girl Scout is dead after a tree fell on her and several other campers Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at Camp Koch in Cannelton. The tree fell on four people—two adults and two juveniles. It pinned the victims to the ground, according to WEVV.

The name and age of the Girl Scout who died has not yet been released. The three others were seriously hurt, but their specific injuries are unknown at this time.

The sheriff will discuss the incident during a press conference at 9 a.m.

The Girl Scout organization issued the following statement.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana was deeply saddened to learn of the terrible incident involving a fallen tree that took place at our Camp Koch property today, resulting in serious injury to several campers and volunteers, and the tragic death of one of our Girl Scouts attending camp. There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our girls and volunteers. We have closed Camp Koch while we work with our camp officials, as well as local law enforcement to investigate the incident, and will release more information as available and appropriate. During this difficult time, the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls, and we ask for privacy for the individuals and their families as they grieve and mourn this tragic loss.

Camp Koch is a popular place for Girl Scouts to go in the summer. It consists of 500 wooded acres in Cannelton right on the Ohio River. But severe weather passed through that area Sunday evening, and really strong storms knocked down trees and power to thousands of people. It’s unclear if those storms played a role in this tragedy.

