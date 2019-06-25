Indiana mother must take parenting classes, get job after 2-year-old daughter shoots self

Posted 11:24 AM, June 25, 2019, by

File image

GARY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced neglect charge stemming from her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death has been ordered to take parenting classes, get an education, stay off drugs and find a job.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 22-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary was sentenced Monday to three years in a Community Transition Court for the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Fowler apologized, saying she wanted to enter the problem-solving court for her surviving children.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez says he’ll give Fowler a “ticket to prison” if she doesn’t comply with the program’s requirements.

Documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow in a bedroom, grabbed a handgun and shot herself. Crack cocaine also was found in the room.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.