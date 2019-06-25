× Man beaten with guns, robbed inside Marion apartment complex

MARION, Ind. — A man was beaten and robbed inside an apartment complex in Marion.

Marion police say they were called to the 700 block of West 17th Street around 2:20 Monday in response to a man who reported being beaten and robbed.

The man, 21, told police he had received a phone call from his baby’s mother, who told him to go check on his child. When he went to the Somerset Apartments in the 2000 block of West Kern Road to see his child, the man says he was met by three men who dragged him inside the apartment.

They beat him in the head with handguns and took his cell phone and money. Eventually, the man was able to escape their grasp and ran from the apartment.

An ambulance took the man to Marion General Hospital to treat cuts and bruises on his head.

Officers say they executed a search warrant on the apartment in which the beating took place, but no one was found inside.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and in its early stages.

Anyone with information regarding this event should call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.