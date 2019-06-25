Mistaken identity leads to arrest warrants filed against Indy man shot and killed 4 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An apparent case of mistaken identity led to multiple arrest warrants being filed against an Indianapolis man who was murdered nearly four years ago.

In August 2015, Marshawn Frazier was shot to death on a sidewalk in Butler-Tarkington.

His killer has never been charged, but last week two arrest warrants were issued for Frazier after the deceased victim failed to show up to court in Marion County.

The confusion started at Michigan and Sherman last month. An IMPD officer claims a driver turned without using his signal. After the officer pulled that car over at a gas station, the driver took off running into the backyard of a home on Bradley and escaped.

The Dodge Charger left behind was last registered to Marshawn Frazier. Court records show that led prosecutors to charge Frazier with resisting law enforcement and drug possession.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Marshawn’s mother, Rena Frazier. “My son is deceased and I just want to, you know, do right by him. Now he has two outstanding warrants on a deceased man.”

After Marshawn's death, his mother kept the Charger in her garage for more than three years until a dealership picked up the car earlier this year. That ultimately led to the strange criminal charges.

“It really upset me. It’s bringing back memories. I just want some help and answers,” said Rena.

The affidavit claims after the foot chase, “The IMPD officer looked at Frazier's BMV photo and confirmed that was the male who ran from him due to matching facial hair, eyes and long dread locks.”

Rena says the only way Marion County can serve her son’s warrant is to visit his gravesite.

“Mistaken identity happens a lot. I don’t know what was going on that the officer assumed he was dealing with my deceased son, but that was impossible. It couldn’t have happened. They can look it up and go to the cemetery in Hammond and issue that warrant to my son,” said Rena.

Rena says she reached out to the prosecutor’s office before the missed court date and informed them of the confusion. While she was assured the situation would be cleared up, that didn’t happen until after we reached out to prosecutors.

Late Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors promised they would be dismissing the charges and wrote, “We will take the appropriate action (including dismissing the case against the deceased) to identify and refile charges against the appropriate person in this matter.”