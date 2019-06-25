INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From sweets to tenderloins and ice cream to mustard, an annual market at City Market has it all. The Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace features products that are raised, packed, and produced in Indiana. Sherman went downtown to meet with some of the vendors that will be at the market this Friday.
Monumental Marketplace returns to City Market
-
Original Farmers’ Market opens for the season downtown
-
Local artists prepare for annual artisan marketplace
-
FOX59 Morning News hosting live show, block party in Fishers
-
On the Road: Inaugural Car & Bike Show at the Fishers Farmers’ Market
-
Indy 500 Airbnb rentals book fast, provide financial boost to hosts
-
-
Market expands to open natural food restaurant
-
Indianapolis city-council proposal addresses food insecurity
-
Prepare for Easter brunch with Market District
-
Pacers, city agree to $360 million deal to keep team in Indy for next 25 years
-
Sen. Lugar, ‘father of modern Indianapolis,’ remembered in ceremony downtown
-
-
It’s finally official: State’s first Shake Shack coming to Indianapolis International Airport
-
Danville kicks off Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival
-
Outdoor beach volleyball venue opens in Westfield