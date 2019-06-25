Monumental Marketplace returns to City Market

Posted 8:37 AM, June 25, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From sweets to tenderloins and ice cream to mustard, an annual market at City Market has it all. The Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace features products that are raised, packed, and produced in Indiana. Sherman went downtown to meet with some of the vendors that will be at the market this Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.