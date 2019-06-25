No rain, highs in the lower 80s make Tuesday the best of the week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures are comfortable to begin our Tuesday morning. Lower dew points (drier air), light winds and clear skies will bring a great start to the day! No rain in the forecast and a breezy southwest wind should make for a tremendous day with highs in the lower 80's. This evening will be pleasant too with no rain or storm threat!

Hotter weather will begin to creep in for Wednesday, along with higher dew points. The stickiness will return, marking a more uncomfortable day. A late afternoon storm chance will be around too but these should be extremely limited in nature.

Additional heat builds to end the workweek, marking the hottest stretch thus far for 2019! Storm chances will be pretty limited until the weekend, as unstable air begins to work in for Saturday and Sunday. Most storms this weekend will be driven by peak heating, meaning best chances will happen in the latter afternoon!