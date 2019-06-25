× Patriotic events, fireworks highlight 4th of July around central Indiana

Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana soon!

The Fourth of July is on Thursday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that.

Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities:

Saturday, June 29

Bedford

Location: Downtown Bedford

Time: 10 p.m.

Fishers (Spark!Fishers)

Location: Nickel Plate District

Time: 10 p.m.

Greenwood (Freedom Festival)

Location: Craig Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3:

Anderson

Location: Athletic Park, Wilson St & E. Eighth St.

Time: 10 p.m.

Bloomington:

Location: Bloomington Trades District

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Marion

Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle

Time: Dusk

Beech Grove

Location: Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Ave.

Time: Dusk

Thursday, July 4

Brownsburg

Location: Field between Eagle and White Lick elementary schools

Time: 10 p.m.

Carmel (CarmelFest)

Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville

Location: Milligan Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way

Time: Dusk

Edinburgh

Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr.

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ellettsville

Location: Edgewood High School, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.

Time: Dusk

Geist

Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.

Time: 10 p.m.

Gas City

Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street

Time: 10 p.m.

Greenfield

Location: Greenfield Central High School

Time: Dusk

Indianapolis

Location: Regions Tower

Time: 10 p.m.

Lafayette

Location: Riehle Plaza

Time: 10 p.m.

Lawrence

Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road

Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive

Time: 10 p.m.

Martinsville

Location: Jimmy Nash City Park

Time: Dusk

Muncie

Location: Muncie Central High School Levee

Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

Location: Forest Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive

Time: Dusk

Peru

Location: Maconaquah Park

Time: Dusk

Plainfield

Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Time: 10 p.m.

Westfield

Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St

Time: 9:55 p.m.

Yorktown

Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive

Time: Dusk

Zionsville

Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St

Time: Dusk

If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.