Patriotic events, fireworks highlight 4th of July around central Indiana
Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana soon!
The Fourth of July is on Thursday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that.
Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities:
Saturday, June 29
Bedford
- Location: Downtown Bedford
- Time: 10 p.m.
Fishers (Spark!Fishers)
- Location: Nickel Plate District
- Time: 10 p.m.
Greenwood (Freedom Festival)
- Location: Craig Park
- Time: 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3:
Anderson
- Location: Athletic Park, Wilson St & E. Eighth St.
- Time: 10 p.m.
Bloomington:
- Location: Bloomington Trades District
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Marion
- Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle
- Time: Dusk
Beech Grove
- Location: Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Ave.
- Time: Dusk
Thursday, July 4
Brownsburg
- Location: Field between Eagle and White Lick elementary schools
- Time: 10 p.m.
Carmel (CarmelFest)
- Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Crawfordsville
- Location: Milligan Park
- Time: 10 p.m.
Danville
- Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way
- Time: Dusk
Edinburgh
- Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr.
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ellettsville
- Location: Edgewood High School, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.
- Time: Dusk
Geist
- Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.
- Time: 10 p.m.
Gas City
- Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street
- Time: 10 p.m.
Greenfield
- Location: Greenfield Central High School
- Time: Dusk
Indianapolis
- Location: Regions Tower
- Time: 10 p.m.
Lafayette
- Location: Riehle Plaza
- Time: 10 p.m.
Lawrence
- Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road
- Time: 10 p.m.
Lebanon
- Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive
- Time: 10 p.m.
Martinsville
- Location: Jimmy Nash City Park
- Time: Dusk
Muncie
- Location: Muncie Central High School Levee
- Time: 10 p.m.
Noblesville
- Location: Forest Park
- Time: 10 p.m.
Pendleton
- Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive
- Time: Dusk
Peru
- Location: Maconaquah Park
- Time: Dusk
Plainfield
- Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.
- Time: 10 p.m.
Westfield
- Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St
- Time: 9:55 p.m.
Yorktown
- Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive
- Time: Dusk
Zionsville
- Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St
- Time: Dusk
If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.