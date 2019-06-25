Patriotic events, fireworks highlight 4th of July around central Indiana

Posted 1:25 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:30PM, June 25, 2019

Stock image/Getty

Fireworks will light up the skies in central Indiana soon!

The Fourth of July is on Thursday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that.

Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities:

Saturday, June 29

Bedford

  • Location: Downtown Bedford
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Fishers (Spark!Fishers)

  • Location: Nickel Plate District
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Greenwood (Freedom Festival)

  • Location: Craig Park
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3:

Anderson

  • Location: Athletic Park, Wilson St & E. Eighth St.
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Bloomington:

  • Location: Bloomington Trades District
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Marion

  • Location: Matter Park, 1 Matter Park Circle
  • Time: Dusk

Beech Grove

  • Location: Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Ave.
  • Time: Dusk

Thursday, July 4

Brownsburg

  • Location: Field between Eagle and White Lick elementary schools
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Carmel (CarmelFest)

  • Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville

  • Location: Milligan Park
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

  • Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way
  • Time: Dusk

Edinburgh

  • Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr.
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ellettsville

  • Location: Edgewood High School, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.
  • Time: Dusk

Geist

  • Location: Fall Creek Road Bridge: 11695 Fall Creek Rd.
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Gas City

  • Location: Beaner Linn Park, 718 S. Broadway Street
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Greenfield

  • Location: Greenfield Central High School
  • Time: Dusk

Indianapolis

  • Location: Regions Tower
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Lafayette

  • Location: Riehle Plaza
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Lawrence

  • Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

  • Location: Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E Ulen Drive
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Martinsville

  • Location: Jimmy Nash City Park
  • Time: Dusk

Muncie

  • Location: Muncie Central High School Levee
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

  • Location: Forest Park
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

  • Location: Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive
  • Time: Dusk

Peru

  • Location: Maconaquah Park
  • Time: Dusk

Plainfield

  • Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.
  • Time: 10 p.m.

Westfield

  • Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St
  • Time: 9:55 p.m.

Yorktown

  • Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive
  • Time: Dusk

Zionsville

  • Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St
  • Time: Dusk

If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.