Police seek help identifying 2 people accused of fraud at Carmel Walmart

Posted 8:11 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, June 25, 2019

Surveillance image

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are trying to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card to buy iPads at a Carmel store earlier this month.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the theft happened around 7:15 a.m. on June 3.

Two people went to the Walmart store at 2001 E. 151st St. and used the stolen card to buy $500 in iPads. The individuals were caught on camera.

Anyone with information should call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.