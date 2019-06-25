× Republican City-County Council candidate withdraws from race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Republican candidate for City-County Council District 24 has withdrawn his candidacy for election.

According to a Tuesday press release by the Marion County Republican Central Committee, Doug Wood has withdrawn his candidacy for election to the Indianapolis City-County Council and released the following statement:

“Due to complications from a chronic medical condition, I do not feel that I am able to devote the attention and energy to my campaign that the voters of District 24 deserve. I truly believe in the importance of municipal government and am confident that the Marion County Republican Central Committee will recruit a strong Republican leader to ensure this district remains well represented.”

“I want to thank Doug Wood for his passion for our Party and his commitment to ensuring the best possible leadership for District 24,” Chairman of the Marion County GOP, Bryce Carpenter said. “I know this decision was not an easy one for him to make and I look forward to working alongside Doug in the future.”