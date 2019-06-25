Way overdue – Tuesday was central Indiana’s sunniest day in 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHT SKIES

Sunshine has been hard to come by in central Indiana – for months! Tuesday afternoon was the brightest and sunniest since March 26. Possible sunshine was for the day was at 80% – a real rarity for the entire year.

Only three days this entire year have produced this much sunshine. They include:

January 5 (90%)

January 14 (80%)

March 26 (90%)

June is among the sunnier months, tying September for third. To-date, we have had only half the possible sunshine at a mere 30%. Enjoy the evening and more sunshine is in the forecast along with higher levels of humidity and heat!