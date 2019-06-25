Way overdue, Tuesday was the sunniest day in three months

Posted 5:40 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, June 25, 2019

BRIGHT SKIES

Sunshine has been hard to come by in central Indiana - for months!  Tuesday afternoon was the brightest and sunniest since March 26th.  Possible sunshine was for the day was at 80% - a real rarity for the entire year.

Only three days this entire year have produced this much sunshine.  They include

January 5th  (90%)

January 14th (80%)

March 26th (90%)

June is among the sunnier months tying September for third.  To-date, we have had only half the possible sunshine at a mere 30%.  Enjoy the evening and more sunshine is in the forecast along with higher levels of humidity and heat!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.