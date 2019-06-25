× Wendy’s iconic spicy chicken nuggets return August 19

We finally know when you’ll be able to devour Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets once again! The restaurant chain is bringing them back August 19.

You may remember that in May Wendy’s announced they would bring them back if they got 2 million likes on their tweet. They reached their goal in just one day!

Since then, people have been speculating on the return date for the nuggets.

Wendy’s made the announcement via Twitter on Monday with several cryptic tweets.

August 19th — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019

Because we didn't even have them. We are a national restaurant chain — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019