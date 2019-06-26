× 1 man dead, 2 others injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three shootings that occurred within the span of five hours. One shooting victim is dead, and two others are in the hospital.

The first shooting occurred on the near northwest side in the 1800 block of Winfield Avenue.

IMPD says a homeowner told them he got into a fight with another man then shot at him as he was driving away. The shooting victim crashed into another car and died at the scene.

The second shooting occurred in the 1700 block of South Talbott Street on Indy’s near south side. Detectives say someone shot into a home, and one of the bullets hit a teenage bot. Medics transported him to the hospital in extremely critical condition. They believe it was an isolated incident, but they have not made any arrests in the case.

The third shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Marabou Mills on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say the shooting victim heard a knock on his door, went to go open it, and he was shot in the hip through a window.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is expected to recover.