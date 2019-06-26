24 Foundation: Fighting cancer around the clock
INDIANAPOLIS — The eighth annual 24 Foundation event hits the Butler University area on Friday, July 28. It’s a 24-hour event that runs from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. It raises money to support local people fighting cancer and survivorship programs.
People are invited to either ride their bikes on a 3 mile course or walk or run a 1.5 mile course.
Nanci Bonfield and Len Janssen from the 24 Foundation stopped by Fox59 to discuss the upcoming event. They explained it’s not a race, and people do not have to participate the entire 24 hours. They say any amount of time can help.
You can register for the event or donate here.