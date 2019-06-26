4 children, 2 adults sent to hospital after crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four children and two adults were sent to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on Indy’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says they responded to the call of a crash at North Post Road and East 38th Street at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled a 12-year-old girl, five-year-old boy, two-year-old girl and the 25-year-old female driver from a silver Toyota. However, an 11-year-old girl and a dog were still trapped inside, according to officials.

Responders worked to quickly extract the 11-year-old girl and dog from the car. The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical but stable condition, along with the rest of the children, who are reported to be in good condition.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a green GMC truck, was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked out.

The dog was taken to Noah’s Animal Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told authorities the Toyota was travelling eastbound on 38th Street when it turned left in front of the GMC truck headed westbound on 38th Street, which led to a collision.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.