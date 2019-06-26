× A month later, search continues for 4-year-old boy swept away in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Crews are continuing to search a northern Indiana creek a month after a 4-year-old boy was swept away by high water.

State Conservation Officer Lt. Dan Dulin says a boat has patrolled Deer Creek downstream from Delphi every day since Owen Jones was caught in the rain-swollen current on May 23. Officials say the Monticello boy had been playing at a park along the creek in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Britiney Jones says not finding her son’s body has been difficult to handle. Jones says she wants Owen found so she “can bring him home.”

Dulin says the creek’s level has been constantly changing with recent rainfalls. He urges anyone who spots something unusual along Deer Creek or the Wabash River to call police.