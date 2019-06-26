Be Our Guest Indy Porkopolis BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Established in Arizona, Porkopolis-The Evolution of BBQ-opened its first Indiana location Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 on Michigan Rd. in Carmel, IN. Porkopolis, a full-service BBQ restaurant, caters not only to families, but also BBQ enthusiasts alike. The Porkopolis menu includes something for everyone--smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey, baby back ribs and chicken. The smoked meats are served in sandwiches, platters or by the pound; along with soups, salads and appetizers.

All of our barbeque selections are prepared fresh daily, as if they were going to be judged in a professional competition. The meat is seasoned with our “rub” which is specially formulated to enhance the flavor. Then, it’s slow smoked for up to seventeen hours, rendering it supremely tender and flavor-filled. The menu also offers a variety of menu items that you might not find at traditional BBQ restaurants. We believe that BBQ can mean many things to many people and because of this we have included items that we consider to be part of, “the evolution of barbecue”. All of the items will incorporate one of our signature, “Brady Sauces”. You will see such items at, Red Neck Tacos, Pork Quesadillas, BBQ Salmon, Smoked Meatloaf, BBQ Jambalaya and Pork Tenderloin. We have great desserts made both in- house and some locally made signature offerings.

Brunch is served on Sundays, and lunch and dinner is served 7 days a week, along with a bar stocked with craft beers and local wines. You can also purchase meat by the pound in our convenient drive-thru.

Our catering services are perfect for graduations, weddings, events or just a simple gathering with friends. Our party-sized portions of slow-smoked meats, sides & sauces are available for pick up or delivery. We can even come set up and serve at your next event!

