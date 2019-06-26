Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 17 ‘Coach Speak’ now available

Posted 5:39 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, June 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As we await training camp, let’s listen to what the Colts’ coaching staff had to say about where their team is and what they expect going forward.

This week, we hear from head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

