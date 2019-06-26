Federal violation prompts recall of fireworks by Grandma’s Fireworks in eastern Indiana; boy loses hand

UNION COUNTY, Ind.– Grandma’s Fireworks is recalling about 25,000 units of fireworks following a violation of federal standards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce an audible effect, which violates the federal regulatory standard for this product.

Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

CPSC says an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8-year-old boy lost his hand.

The recall involves 18 different products. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework. Photos of the fireworks can be found at the top of this story.

The following are being recalled:

Brand Product Name Item Number Price Sold For Clown Rise in the East CL1000 $24-36 a box, $2 individual None Listed Safe cracker No Model Listed $24-36 a box, $3 individual None Listed Angry Elf No Model Listed $39.99 a box None Listed Mamba No Model Listed $20.00 a box, $2 individual None Listed Crazy King KF0168 $20.00 a box, $2 individual None Listed POW! No Model Listed $32.99 a box None Listed Bang No Model Listed $32.99 a box None Listed Crazy Robot Flowers BW500 $24-36 a box, $3 individual None Listed Frog Balls FB5015 $50.00 a box None Listed Dragon Artillery (Assorted) W515B $30.00 a box None Listed Small Festival Balls N1000 $50.00 a box None Listed Cock Rises! FF5001 $50.00 a box None Listed Sammy’s Best No Model Listed $24.00 a box None Listed Katherine’s Catapult PF0402 $24.00 a pack Clown Heavy Bomber GX7502 $20.00 a pack None Listed Multiple Rocket No Model Listed $50.00 a pack None Listed Talon No Model Listed $40.00 a pack. None Listed Block Buster No Model Listed $24-36 a box, $3 individual

The products were sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.

Anyone who purchased these products should return it to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.