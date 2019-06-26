Federal violation prompts recall of fireworks by Grandma’s Fireworks in eastern Indiana; boy loses hand

Photo Gallery
UNION COUNTY, Ind.– Grandma’s Fireworks is recalling about 25,000 units of fireworks following a violation of federal standards.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce an audible effect, which violates the federal regulatory standard for this product.
Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
CPSC says an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8-year-old boy lost his hand.
The recall involves 18 different products. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework. Photos of the fireworks can be found at the top of this story.
The following are being recalled:
|Brand
|Product Name
|Item Number
|Price Sold For
|Clown
|Rise in the East
|CL1000
|$24-36 a box, $2 individual
|None Listed
|Safe cracker
|No Model Listed
|$24-36 a box, $3 individual
|None Listed
|Angry Elf
|No Model Listed
|$39.99 a box
|None Listed
|Mamba
|No Model Listed
|$20.00 a box, $2 individual
|None Listed
|Crazy King
|KF0168
|$20.00 a box, $2 individual
|None Listed
|POW!
|No Model Listed
|$32.99 a box
|None Listed
|Bang
|No Model Listed
|$32.99 a box
|None Listed
|Crazy Robot Flowers
|BW500
|$24-36 a box, $3 individual
|None Listed
|Frog Balls
|FB5015
|$50.00 a box
|None Listed
|Dragon Artillery (Assorted)
|W515B
|$30.00 a box
|None Listed
|Small Festival Balls
|N1000
|$50.00 a box
|None Listed
|Cock Rises!
|FF5001
|$50.00 a box
|None Listed
|Sammy’s Best
|No Model Listed
|$24.00 a box
|None Listed
|Katherine’s Catapult
|PF0402
|$24.00 a pack
|Clown
|Heavy Bomber
|GX7502
|$20.00 a pack
|None Listed
|Multiple Rocket
|No Model Listed
|$50.00 a pack
|None Listed
|Talon
|No Model Listed
|$40.00 a pack.
|None Listed
|Block Buster
|No Model Listed
|$24-36 a box, $3 individual
The products were sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.
Anyone who purchased these products should return it to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund.
Consumers with questions can call Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.