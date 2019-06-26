INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It was left empty after Marsh closed its stores in 2017. Now, one of these old buildings has a new name and a new look. Sherman met with the owner of the newest Needler's Fresh Market to find out what types of products are filling their shelves.
Fresh market moves into former Marsh building
