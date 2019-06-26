Hit the road this summer with your pet

Posted 10:25 AM, June 26, 2019

The majority of vacationers say they'll bring their pet on their road trip this summer.  Dan Schachner is a longtime advocate for dog rescue and dog fostering and has refereed the Puppy Bowl for nearly a decade.  He shares some ideas for great pet-friendly road trips.

