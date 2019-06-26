Indianapolis mother desperately looking for misplaced urn containing son’s ashes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis mother is desperate to find a misplaced urn containing her son’s ashes.

Sheryl Brown’s son, Christopher Morton, died in September 2018 when he was 31 years old. She was meeting up with his father this week to give him an urn and a dog tag necklace from her son. However, she believes she lost it somewhere in Hendricks County.

Brown said she put the items in a plastic Kroger bag and then placed them in her purse so they would be safe. However, while running errands Tuesday, she believes the bag fell out.

“Unfortunately, I needed to stop by a few places beforehand and apparently somewhere along the line I had taken my wallet out of my purse and the bag must’ve fallen out,” she wrote in a Facebook message to FOX59.

She didn’t notice the bag was gone until she reached into her purse to get something and realized the bag was no longer there.

“I have called everywhere I went today to see if anyone had found them and turned them in, unfortunately no luck,” she wrote.

Brown said she stopped by the following locations:

Michaels in Avon

Hobby Lobby in Avon

Walmart in Avon

Subway in Avon

Walmart in Plainfield

Goodwill in Plainfield

If anyone has seen the items, please send an email using the form below: