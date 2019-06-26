IndyFluence working to connect emerging talent with businesses

The inaugural IndyFluence is looking to connect college graduates with Central Indiana businesses and keep them here. Talent recruiter for Catalytic Talent Liz Huldin, Kierstin Janik from the Heritage Group and intern Cam Pirochta joined the morning show to discuss how IndyFluence works for them.

