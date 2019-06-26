Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis awarded its change maker grant to the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative. The grant is worth $100,000. The President of Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis, Terry Mumford, and Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Board Member Lindsey Mintz share more.
Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Awarded Grant
