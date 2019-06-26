Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Awarded Grant

Posted 10:33 AM, June 26, 2019, by

Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis awarded its change maker grant to the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative.  The grant is worth $100,000.  The President of Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis, Terry Mumford, and Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Board Member Lindsey Mintz share more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.