Lafayette man sentenced for possession of child pornography

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man has been sentenced to 97 months in prison on Tuesday for child pornography charges.

Travis Barrett, 39, of Lafayette, was arrested in December, 2016 after an investigation based on allegations that he possessed child pornography, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department worked closely with the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU), Department of Homeland Security, and the US Attorney’s Office to secure his arrest.

According to his plea agreement, Barrett admitted to possessing more than 15000 images and 2450 videos of child pornography. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell.

In addition to 97 months in prison, Barrett received 10 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution ($5000 to each of his five victims).