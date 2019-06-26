× Late day storms possible Wednesday; turning hot and humid this week

After enjoying the sunniest day in Indianapolis in three months, limited storm chances return to central Indiana this Wednesday. There will still be several dry hours today and you are going to be in good shape as driving into work! Temperatures are mild to start the day, but by the afternoon you will notice more heat and humidity. The humidity will make it feel even warmer outside with heat indices rising into the lower 90s.

A nearby boundary and humid weather may trigger a few widely scattered thunderstorms with the heat of the day. Some storms could become strong and may produce gusty winds and hail. A couple showers will linger around the area early in the evening with skies turning partly cloudy during the overnight hours.

Summer-like heat makes a return to central Indiana through the second half of the work week. Afternoon highs will soar near 90s degrees over the next several days with “feels like” temperatures potentially reaching the mid-90s. The low chance for rain in the upcoming days will help with the warming trend through the weekend. Scattered storm chances are expected by Sunday afternoon.