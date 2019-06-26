× Man wanted for questioning in pair of arson cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with two arson cases.

Police say John Amos is wanted for questioning.

The first fire was on June 22 on Broadway Street, which is on Indy’s near north side. The homeowner was able to jump to safety and was uninjured. Investigators said in that case, a person of interest was spotted at the scene and fled the area.

The second fire was on the next day, on Lawrence Avenue near the University of Indianapolis. In this case, it was a car that was set ablaze. Firefighters arrived on scene just before 1:45 a.m. and put out the fire in the engine compartment.

The owner and his girlfriend showed firefighters several areas around the residence where it appeared there had been other attempts to start a fire, but none were successful.

Anyone with information on Amos can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).